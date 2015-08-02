(Adds debate details, comments from Santorum, Kasich)
By Doina Chiacu and Yeganeh Torbati
WASHINGTON Aug 2 Donald Trump, the man to beat
in this week's first televised Republican presidential debate,
said on Sunday he does not plan to attack his rivals and
downplayed expectations for his performance, saying "I'm not a
debater."
The combative real estate mogul will take center stage at
Thursday's debate among the 10 top-polling candidates as he
leads the 17 Republicans competing to represent their party in
the November 2016 election.
Trump has raised eyebrows and ire with attacks on his fellow
candidates, accusing former Texas Governor Rick Perry of wearing
glasses to look smarter and belittling the war hero status of
U.S. Senator John McCain of Arizona, the party's 2008
presidential candidate and a prisoner during the Vietnam War.
On Sunday, the candidate who called U.S. Senator Lindsey
Graham an idiot and gave out his cell phone number during a
campaign rally, said he was not planning to go on the offensive.
"I don't think I'm going to be throwing punches. I'm not
looking to attack them," he said on the ABC television program
"This Week."
Trump said he had been viciously attacked by some of his
rivals and that every attack he made was a "counter-punch."
"I think I'm a nice person, I really do," he said on NBC's
"Meet the Press." "Frankly I'd like to discuss the issues. I am
not looking to take anybody out or be nasty to anybody."
Recent polls show Trump sustaining his lead among
Republicans, including former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, even after an outcry from
within his party over the McCain comments.
The prime-time debate will feature the top 10 candidates in
national polls. An earlier debate the same day will include the
seven other candidates.
The set-up has drawn criticism, especially from candidates
lagging in polls. Among them is former U.S. Senator Rick
Santorum, the conservative who eked out a come-from-behind
victory in the Iowa caucuses in the 2012 Republican contest. He
criticized the Republican National Committee for agreeing to the
terms of the debate.
"I guarantee you someone in that first debate is someone
who's going to get a lot of delegates come next year and it'll
be another instance when the RNC and the national media missed
it," Santorum, of Pennsylvania, told ABC.
While no stranger to the national spotlight, Trump has never
been in a political debate. He lowered expectations for his own
performance while attacking his rivals for being better at
debating than at getting things done.
"I'm not a debater," he said on ABC. "These politicians. I
always say they're all talk, no action. They debate all the time
... I don't debate. I build."
Advisers for some candidates have said they will focus on
the issues and try not to let Trump steal the show. Several said
they would try to make a good impression on voters, rather than
tangle with Trump.
"I have enough to do to get my message out to people," Ohio
Governor John Kasich said on "Fox News Sunday."
He was asked about a tweet last week by political staffer
John Weaver apparently aimed at Trump: "Imagine a NASCAR driver
mentally preparing for a race knowing one of the drivers will be
drunk. That's what prepping for this debate is like."
"He won't be sending any more tweets like that," Kasich
said. "That's not the way we operate."
Trump said he was preparing for the debate but did not
specify how.
"I don't think you can artificially prepare for something
like this," he said on NBC. "I want to be me. I have to be me."
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati, Timothy Gardner, Megan Cassell,
Doina Chiacu; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Digby
Lidstone, Toni Reinhold)