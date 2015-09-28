WASHINGTON, Sept 28 U.S. Vice President Joe
Biden would be invited to participate in the first Democratic
presidential primary debate if he announces his intent to run
for the office, according to guidelines released on Monday by
CNN, which is hosting the event.
Biden meets all but one of the criteria required to
participate in the Oct. 13 event, which is sanctioned by the
Democratic National Committee. He has not formally declared his
intent to run for the office.
So far five Democrats have been invited to participate in
the debate: Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, former Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton, former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley,
former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Chafee and former Virginia
Senator Jim Webb.
Under the criteria CNN released on Monday for participation
in the debate, candidates must meet the requirements established
in the U.S. Constitution, commit to filing a statement of
candidacy with election officials by Oct. 14, have an average of
at least 1 percent of support in three national polls and accept
the debate rules and format.
Biden has been receiving between 17 percent and 25 percent
support in polls over the last 10 days or so. A group of
supporters have been encouraging him to run for the presidency,
but so far the vice president has yet to formally commit.
Biden, 72, has said he is still coping with the death of his
son Beau earlier this year and is not sure whether he is up to
the demands of a presidential race.
On MSNBC shortly after CNN's announcement, Democratic
National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz noted that
Biden has passed the required poling threshold in multiple
national surveys. But, the Florida congresswoman added: "He's
not a candidate."
(Reporting by David Alexander; Additional reporting by Susan
Heavey; Editing by Christian Plumb)