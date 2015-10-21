WASHINGTON Oct 21 New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie, Ohio Governor John Kasich and U.S. Senator Rand Paul
have made the field of 10 candidates who will participate in the
next prime-time Republican presidential debate on Oct. 28, the
debate's host, CNBC, said on Wednesday.
The prime-time debate includes the top 10 candidates in
opinion polls. The other seven candidates in the debate are
front-runner Donald Trump, retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, U.S.
Senator Marco Rubio, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush,
businesswoman Carly Fiorina, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and former
Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, the network said.
A separate debate several hours earlier for lower-polling
candidates will comprise former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum,
Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, former New York Governor George
Pataki and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, CNBC said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)