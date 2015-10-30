(Adds comments from Trump, Priebus, paragraphs 6, 11, 12)
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Oct 30 The Republican National
Committee on Friday dumped NBC News from sponsoring a Feb. 26
debate of presidential candidates in the fallout over a debate
conducted by media partner CNBC this week that was roundly
criticized by the candidates.
The move comes as several campaigns seek to change the
format for the remaining debates due to concerns too many
candidates are on stage and do not get enough time to speak.
RNC Chairman Reince Priebus cited "bad faith" in announcing
the party will suspend its partnership with NBC News for the
Feb. 26 debate to be held in Houston. Telemundo and National
Review are co-sponsors of the event.
Priebus told NBC in a letter that the committee wanted to
ensure its candidates would be given a "full and fair"
opportunity to lay out their political visions. The party has
complained about the handling of Wednesday night's debate by
CNBC.
The CNBC debate in Boulder, Colorado, was supposed to be
devoted to discussing the candidates' views on how to improve
the U.S. economy but frequently strayed from that theme and the
moderators struggled to maintain control.
"While debates are meant to include tough questions and
contrast candidates' visions and policies for the future of
America, CNBC's moderators engaged in a series of 'gotcha'
questions, petty and mean-spirited in tone, and designed to
embarrass our candidates," Priebus wrote.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz and New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie were among those candidates who objected to questions
during the debate. Christie wondered aloud why they were being
asked about Fantasy Football competition when Islamic State
militants are killing people in the Middle East.
"This is a disappointing development. However, along with our
debate broadcast partners at Telemundo we will work in good
faith to resolve this matter with the Republican Party," an NBC
statement said.
Representatives from several campaigns are to meet on Sunday
to discuss how to repair what they feel is a broken debate
format that is backed by the RNC and TV networks.
At least one campaign has suggested that instead of having
10 or 11 candidates on stage at the same time, that the group be
split in two for two debates of 90 minutes each.
A front-running candidate, New York billionaire Donald
Trump, welcomed the RNC move to cut NBC out of the debate,
citing "the total lack of substance and respect exhibited during
Wednesday's night's debate."
"We look forward to pursuing alternatives along with the
RNC to ensure candidates are given ample opportunity to outline
their vision for the future of our country," a Trump campaign
statement said.
