WASHINGTON Nov 1 The Republican National
Committee, facing growing concerns by some presidential
candidates about the format of future debates after last week's
contentious encounter on CNBC, has appointed an official to work
with the campaigns and TV networks.
An RNC official said on Sunday the committee named its chief
operating officer, Sean Cairncross, to help negotiate debate
terms with the networks.
The announcement came before representatives from several
campaigns were scheduled to meet on Sunday night to discuss how
to repair what they feel is a broken debate format that is
backed by the RNC and TV networks.
On Friday, the RNC dumped NBC News from sponsoring a Feb. 26
debate of presidential candidates in the fallout over the debate
conducted by media partner CNBC last Wednesday that was roundly
criticized by the candidates.
Several campaigns want to change the debate format because
of concerns that too many candidates in the crowded Republican
field for the party's 2016 presidential nomination are on stage
and do not get enough time to speak.
RNC Chairman Reince Priebus cited "bad faith" in announcing
the party will suspend its partnership with NBC News for the
February debate to be held in Houston. Telemundo and the
National Review are co-sponsors of the event.
Priebus told NBC in a letter that the committee wanted to
ensure its candidates would be given a "full and fair"
opportunity to lay out their political visions.
The CNBC debate in Boulder, Colorado, last Wednesday was
designed to be devoted to discussing the candidates' views on
how to improve the U.S. economy, but frequently strayed from
that theme and the moderators struggled to maintain control.
"While debates are meant to include tough questions and
contrast candidates' visions and policies for the future of
America, CNBC's moderators engaged in a series of 'gotcha'
questions, petty and mean-spirited in tone, and designed to
embarrass our candidates," Priebus wrote.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz and New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie were among the candidates who objected to questions
during the debate.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Peter Cooney; Editing
by Eric Walsh)