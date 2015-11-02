(Updates with details from secret meeting)
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Nov 1 Representatives from
Republican presidential campaigns on Sunday demanded a more
active role in negotiations with TV networks over how
presidential debates are conducted and sought a more limited
role for the Republican National Committee.
Officials from 11 campaigns for the 2016 Republican
presidential nomination met for two hours behind closed doors at
a hotel in the Washington suburb of Alexandria, Virginia, to
discuss the way forward just days after a heavily criticized
debate hosted by CNBC in Boulder, Colorado.
"The campaigns are going to take a more active role in
discussing the format with the networks," said a senior official
from one campaign who attended the meeting. "They're going to
expect to have a more direct engagement with the networks."
The negotiating role for the three debates held so far has
been held by the Republican National Committee. The official
said the campaigns want to limit the RNC role to handling
logistics like the distribution of tickets and arranging
backstage holding rooms for the candidates at the event sites.
Campaigns were angered at the RNC for its handling of the
CNBC debate because the event was advertised to be a two-hour
discussion of economic issues but veered wildly from that theme
and the moderators struggled to maintain control.
The format for the next debate on Nov. 10 in Milwaukee to be
hosted by Fox Business Network was left alone for the most part.
The other five debates going forward could see some changes, the
official said.
The RNC, aware of a rebellion brewing among the campaigns,
had sought to defuse the situation. The RNC dumped NBC News, a
partner of CNBC, from hosting a Feb. 26 debate in Houston on
Friday and on Sunday, it announced it had appointed its chief
operating officer, Sean Cairncross, to help negotiate debate
terms with the networks.
But that wasn't enough. The campaigns said at the meeting
that they needed a better understanding up front of what the
host network's telecasts would include because, as another
campaign official said, there has been a bad flow of information
between the networks and the RNC to date on what the candidates
should expect.
During the Alexandria discussions, this official said, the
campaign representative for former Florida Governor Jeb Bush
sought to reinstate Spanish-language network Telemundo to the
Feb. 26 debate. Telemundo and National Review are co-sponsors of
that debate.
But the campaign of Donald Trump refused to go along with
this demand, the official said. Trump has campaigned on a
platform of building a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border to
stem illegal immigrants.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Peter Cooney; Editing
by Eric Walsh)