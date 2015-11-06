WASHINGTON Nov 5 Eight Republican presidential
candidates will participate in Fox Business' prime-time debate
next Tuesday, but New Jersey Governor Chris Christie did not
qualify for the main event, the network said on Thursday.
The eight candidates chosen for the main debate by Fox
Business' polling criteria were billionaire businessman Donald
Trump, who ranked first, followed by retired physician Ben
Carson, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, Texas Senator Ted Cruz,
former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, former business executive
Carly Fiorina, Ohio Governor Kasich and Kentucky Senator Rand
Paul.
Christie had been on the main stage for the first three
televised Republican debates. Former Arkansas Governor Mike
Huckabee also failed to qualify for the main debate.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Bill Trott)