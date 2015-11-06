(Adds Graham campaign statement, paragraph 8)
By Peter Cooney
WASHINGTON Nov 5 New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee failed to
qualify for next Tuesday's prime-time Republican presidential
debate, which will feature a smaller field of eight candidates,
Fox Business said on Thursday.
Christie and Huckabee had both been on the main stage for
the party's first three televised debates. But they did not meet
the criteria set by the cable network in which candidates needed
an average of at least 2.5 percent support in the four most
recent major polls ahead of the November 2016 election.
They will join Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal and former
Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum in the "undercard" debate of
lower-polling candidates, who were required to score at least 1
percent in any of those four polls.
Two Republican candidates who previously appeared in the
undercard debates - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and
former New York Governor George Pataki - joined former Virginia
Governor Jim Gilmore in failing to qualify for either of next
week's debates because of low polling numbers.
The eight candidates chosen for the main debate according to
Fox Business' polling criteria were billionaire businessman
Donald Trump, who ranked first, followed by retired physician
Ben Carson, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, Texas Senator Ted Cruz,
former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, former business executive
Carly Fiorina, Ohio Governor John Kasich and Kentucky Senator
Rand Paul.
The previous Republican prime-time debates had at least 10
contenders on stage.
"It doesn't matter the stage, give me a podium and I'll be
there to talk about real issues," tweeted Christie, who has
struggled to gain traction in the crowded Republican field for
the party's 2016 nomination.
Huckabee tweeted on Thursday night: "I'm happy to debate
anyone, anywhere, anytime," adding in a second tweet: "We are
months away from actual votes being cast and neither the pundits
nor the press will decide this election, the people will."
Graham's campaign manager, Christian Ferry, voiced
disappointment, saying in a statement: "Regardless of this
decision tonight, Senator Graham continues to be the foremost
expert on foreign policy and national security in this field of
candidates, on either stage."
Pataki said in a statement: "I am very disappointed tonight
that early national polls are shaping the election choices for
the American people," adding the trend was "a clear boost to the
worship of celebrity over accomplishment and ideas."
Some Republican campaigns are demanding a more active role
in negotiations with TV networks after anger at how the CNBC
debate last week was handled. There have also been concerns that
too many candidates are on stage and do not get enough time to
speak.
Next Tuesday's two-hour prime-debate in Milwaukee will air
at 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday) preceded by the undercard
debate at 6 p.m. EST.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Bill Trott and Lisa
Shumaker)