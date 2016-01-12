WASHINGTON Jan 11 Seven Republican presidential
candidates will participate in Fox Business Network's prime-time
debate on Thursday, but Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky and former
business executive Carly Fiorina did not qualify for the main
event, the network said on Monday.
The seven candidates chosen for the main debate by Fox
Business, based on the network's polling criteria, were
billionaire businessman Donald Trump, Texas Senator Ted Cruz,
Florida Senator Marco Rubio, retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson,
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Florida Governor Jeb
Bush and Ohio Governor John Kasich.
Fiorina, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee and former
Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum will participate in the
so-called undercard debate for low-polling candidates earlier in
the evening, the network said. Paul told CNN he will not take
part in the undercard debate.
(Reporting by Eric Beech)