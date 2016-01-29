(Updates to include final Nielsen figures)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Jan 29 The Fox News debate without
front-runner Donald Trump attracted the second-smallest audience
of the seven such televised encounters among Republicans so far
this election cycle, according to ratings figures released on
Friday.
According to Nielsen data, about 12.5 million people watched
the Republican face-off, beating only an earlier debate on the
less-prominent Fox Business Network.
But Thursday's encounter was one of Fox News's biggest-ever
hits and drew more viewers than coverage of a rally at the same
time that was hosted by Trump. The billionaire refused to
participate in the debate out of anger that Fox News anchor
Megyn Kelly was a moderator.
Last-minute phone calls with Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes
failed to resolve their dispute, which broke out just days
before next week's Iowa caucuses, the first nominating contest
for the Nov. 8 presidential election.
Instead, Trump held his own rally in Iowa at the same time
as the debate, which he promoted as a way to raise money for
charity. CNN and MSNBC gave his event some coverage, but their
combined audience during that time was about a quarter of the
crowd watching the Fox debate, according to Nielsen data.
On Friday, Trump defended his decision to snub Fox News, one
of the most powerful media forces in Republican politics.
"I have a very good relationship with Fox, but when somebody
doesn't treat you properly, you've got to be tough," he said at
a rally in New Hampshire.
Trump often claims on the campaign trail that he is
responsible for strong viewership of Republican debates. And he
managed to upstage the debate to a certain extent, dominating
Twitter mentions and Google searches during the event.
Despite Trump's absence, Thursday's debate was the
second-largest audience ever for a Fox News telecast, beaten
only by the first Republican presidential debate in 2015 with 24
million viewers.
It was also the most-watched program on TV on Thursday
night, Fox News said.
"The debate topped all TV Thursday night in total viewers
including all broadcast shows," Fox News said in a statement.
Audiences for all Republican debates in the current
presidential election campaign have been higher than in previous
years, though viewership tapered after the first two.
About 18 million people watched a CNN-hosted Republican
debate in December. The Fox Business event this month drew the
smallest crowd with 11 million viewers. Democratic debates have
gotten lower ratings this election cycle.
