WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Libertarian Party
presidential candidate Gary Johnson and Green Party hopeful Jill
Stein have failed to quality for the first planned U.S.
presidential debate on Sept. 26, the Commission on Presidential
Debates said on Friday.
The commission, citing the averages the various candidates
have achieved in selected polls, confirmed that Republican
Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton had met the criteria.
It also said that the vice presidential running mates of the
two leading candidates were the only two to qualify for the vice
presidential debate set for Oct. 4.
The first presidential debate will be held at Hofstra
University in Hempstead, New York and the vice presidential
debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia.
Using the average of five national polls, Clinton scored 43
percent, Trump 40.4 percent, Johnson 8.4 percent and Stein 3.2
percent, the commission said. Selection for the debates requires
at least 15 percent support.
Johnson and Stein were both constitutionally eligible and
had ballot access in enough states to theoretically win an
electoral college majority, but missed the polling threshold.
Stein's campaign website said she and her running mate Ajamu
Baraka will both attend the first presidential debate, and urged
supporters to join them. The campaign said it might ask
supporters to attempt to escort the candidates into the debate
in an action that "may lead to arrest -- it is possible but not
definite. There will be actions you can take with us at Hofstra
that do not risk arrest."
The campaign said it is "organizing nonviolent civil
resistance training for this."
Johnson said in a statement that: "I would say I'm surprised
that the CPD has chosen to exclude me from the first debate, but
I'm not."
The commission was a private organization created by the
Republican and Democratic parties "for the clear purpose of
taking control of the only nationally televised presidential
debates voters will see," Johnson said.
The last time a third-party candidate was allowed to
participate in the televised debates was in 1992, when Ross
Perot met the requirements running as an independent.
