Oct 20 The television audience for the final
presidential debate between Democrat Hillary Clinton and
Republican Donald Trump was larger than for their second
encounter, but below their record-setting first debate,
according to early data cited by U.S. media on Thursday.
Variety said that preliminary Nielsen estimates showed
Wednesday's debate getting a 39.7 overnight household rating in
the nation's biggest cities. The first Clinton-Trump face off in
September scored a 46.2 overnight rating that translated into a
total TV audience of 84 million.
Final figures across all U.S. networks that carried the
debate live will be released by Nielsen later on Thursday.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant)