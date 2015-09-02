(Adds Fiorina comments, paragraphs 5-6)
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 CNN changed its rules on
Tuesday for the next Republican presidential debate in a way
that could give former business executive Carly Fiorina a chance
to take the stage with the main contenders for the party's 2016
presidential nomination.
The cable network, which is sponsoring the Sept. 16 debate,
said any candidate who ranks in the top 10 in polling since the
first debate on Aug. 6 would be included in the next prime-time
debate.
CNN originally had planned to include poll results dating to
July 16 to determine the participants, but Fiorina criticized
that plan because it would not have taken into account her surge
in support since the first debate.
Fiorina was widely viewed as the winner of the "undercard"
debate of low-polling candidates that took place hours before
the higher-ranking rivals competed in Cleveland.
"I really look forward to the debate," Fiorina said in an
interview with radio talk-show host Hugh Hewitt after the
announcement.
Asked if the debate was shaping up as a showdown between her
and Donald Trump, who leads in polls among Republican
contenders, Fiorina said: "I don't know about that, but
certainly Trump is the front-runner. He is someone that I look
forward to discussing and debating with."
CNN said the adjustment might mean additional candidates
would participate in the debate at the Ronald Reagan
Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
CNN said in a statement: "In the event that any candidate is
polling in the top 10 in an average of approved national polls
released between August 7th and September 10th, we will add
those candidates to our top tier debate, even if those
candidates did not poll in the top 10 in an average of approved
national polls between July 16th and September 10th,"
Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus
welcomed the step.
"I applaud CNN for recognizing the historic nature of this
debate and fully support the network's decision to amend their
criteria," he said.
Retired brain surgeon Ben Carson, another Republican who has
gained ground in the 17-strong pack of candidates chasing
front-runner Donald Trump, also said he was pleased by the
changes. He urged CNN to allow all the candidates to appear in
the prime-time debate.
"Carly has proven her viability and standing and deserves
the same platform as the rest of the candidates," Carson said.
