WASHINGTON, Sept 2 Journalists from NBC, ABC,
CNN and Fox News will moderate the three scheduled debates
between U.S. presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald
Trump ahead of the Nov. 8 election, the nonpartisan group
organizing the events said on Friday.
NBC anchor Lester Holt will ask questions at the first
debate on Sept. 26 in New York, while ABC global affairs
correspondent Martha Raddatz and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper will
co-moderate the Oct. 9 "town meeting" style debate in St. Louis,
the Commission on Presidential Debates said.
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace will moderate on Oct. 19 in
Las Vegas, it said in a statement.
CBS journalist Elaine Quijano will moderate the single vice
presidential debate on Oct. 4 between Republican Indiana
Governor Mike Pence and his Democratic rival, U.S. Senator Tim
Kaine of Virginia, the commission said.
C-SPAN's Steve Scully will be a back-up moderator for all
four of the debates, it added.
Trump, the Republican candidate, has said he will take part
in the three debates but wants to see the conditions.
Representatives for the Trump campaign did not immediately
respond to a request for comment on Friday's announcement.
The New York businessman, who has never held elected office,
has had repeated run-ins with the media since launching his
campaign last year, charging networks like CNN with "phony
reporting," sparring with MSNBC hosts and insulting Fox News
journalist Megyn Kelly. His campaign has also black-listed
several reporters and news outlets.
Clinton, the Democratic candidate, has said she will
participate in all three debates as scheduled.
Separately, NBC has said Trump and Clinton will participate
in a "commander-in-chief" forum focused on military issues on
Sept. 7 in New York, appearing separately.
On Friday, Trump's son Eric raised questions about ties
between the anchor for that event, Matt Lauer, and the Clinton
Foundation and said NBC and its cable offshoot MSNBC have been
against his father.
"Obviously, there's a lot of speculation because of his
involvement with the foundation," Eric Trump told Fox News in an
interview. "I hope he'll be fair."
Representatives for NBC said Lauer was not a member of the
foundation and that he had interviewed former President Bill
Clinton for the network's "Today" show, not on behalf of the
foundation.
Trump's reality television show, "The Apprentice," debuted
on NBC in 2004. NBC later cut other ties with the businessman,
dropping his "Miss USA" and "Miss Universe" pageants, and Trump
sued.
NBC is a unit of Comcast Corp.. Fox News is part of
the Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, ABC News is owned by
Walt Disney Co, while Time Warner Inc owns CNN.
CBS Corp is also publicly traded.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Frances Kerry)