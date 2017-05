Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Chair of the Democratic National Committee, speaks with journalists in the spin room after the Democratic U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by Univision and the Washington Post at the Miami Dade College in Kendall, Florida March 9, 2016.... REUTERS/Javier Galeano/Files

WASHINGTON Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz will no longer preside over the party's convention this week after a leak of Democratic party emails appeared to show efforts to actively discredit Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders'campaign, CNN reported Sunday.

The party's Rules Committee rescinded Wasserman Schultz's role as the chair of the convention, which begins Monday, and will replace her with Marcia Fudge, an Ohio Congresswoman, CNN reported, citing a DNC source.

(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)