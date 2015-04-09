(Fixes typo in second paragraph to read "she" instead of
"the.")
By Amanda Becker
WASHINGTON, April 9 Massachusetts Senator
Elizabeth Warren on Thursday said Hillary Clinton should stake
out a position on a multi-nation trade deal being finalized by
the Obama administration.
Warren, in an interview broadcast Thursday on CBS "This
Morning," said that she will say where she stands on "all of the
key issues, it's up to others to say whether they stand there as
well, or if they stand in some different place."
Clinton, a former senior diplomat, U.S. senator and first
lady, is expected to become the strong front runner for the
Democratic presidential nomination once she officially launches
her campaign, which is expected within days.
Warren is a popular figure with progressives in the party and
Clinton's position on the trade deal will be an indicator of how
she will interact with key Democratic constituencies, such as
organized labor.
CBS host Charlie Rose asked Warren to name one issue on
which she would like to see Clinton delineate a stance. Warren
pointed out the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a free trade
agreement between the U.S. and 11 other countries being
negotiated by the administration, which will need approval from
the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress.
"You know we have a big debate going on right now on trade
within the Democratic Party," Warren said, citing her opposition
to dispute-resolution language in the trade pact.
"I think this is a very dangerous provision in a trade deal,
and I want it taken out," added Warren, who has been urged by
progressives to launch a White House campaign. She has said
repeatedly she has no plans to do so.
Populists and union groups within the Democratic Party have
declared their outright opposition to the trade agreement.
The Progressive Change Campaign Committee has in recent
weeks launched a grassroots campaign to urge Clinton to adopt
policies championed by Warren, such as expanding Social Security
retirement benefits, breaking up big banks and debt-free higher
education.
"Elizabeth Warren is right about the TPP and Democrats
should be following her lead when it comes to fighting for the
little guy," said PCCC spokesman TJ Helmstetter.
PCCC co-founder Adam Green met recently with four Clinton
aides, a source familiar with the meeting confirmed. The meeting
between the two camps was first reported by MSNBC.
(Reporting By Amanda Becker; editing by Andrew Hay)