DES MOINES Jan 25 With Iowa kicking off the
2016 election season in one week, Democratic presidential
front-runner Hillary Clinton went into a CNN town hall on Monday
with her campaign accusing archrival Bernie Sanders of changing
his views for political convenience.
Clinton, anxious to put down a threat from the democrat
socialist, faced the challenge of convincing Democratic voters
not to be swayed by Sanders' populist rhetoric and promises for
more government programs.
The CNN town hall, beginning at 9 p.m. EST, will lack the
feel of a normal debate. It is to feature separate appearances
by Sanders, former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley and
Clinton, in that order. All three will take audience questions
at the event, being staged at Drake University.
Clinton, who lost the Democratic primary to Barack Obama in
2008, was for months the clear front-runner to be the party's
nominee this time around, but opinion polls have showed a surge
of support for Sanders in recent weeks.
She argues that while Sanders' goals on issues such as
social inequality are laudable, some are unobtainable and he
lacks the experience to tackle a wide range of issues.
"When you're in the White House you cannot pick the issues
you want to work on, you've got to be ready to take on every
issue that comes your way, including those you cannot predict,"
Clinton told the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines on
Monday.
The Clinton campaign presaged an attack line for Clinton by
issuing a news release accusing Sanders of flip-flopping on a
variety of issues, such as on gun control and whether he would
support normalizing U.S. relations with Iran.
Clinton got some much-needed praise from President Obama in
a Politico interview published on Monday, a week before Iowans
hold the first nominating contest for the November 2016 election
next Monday.
While never explicitly criticizing Sanders, a senator from
Vermont whose campaign is focused on pledges to redress social
inequality and contain Wall Street excesses, Obama praised
Clinton's experience and suggested several times that Clinton's
messages are grounded in realism.
"(S)he's extraordinarily experienced - and, you know, wicked
smart and knows every policy inside and out - (and) sometimes
(that) could make her more cautious, and her campaign more prose
than poetry," Obama said.
