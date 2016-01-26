(Recasts with Clinton appearance)
By Ginger Gibson and Steve Holland
DES MOINES Jan 25 With Iowa kicking off the
2016 election season in one week, Democratic presidential
front-runner Hillary Clinton tried to erase doubts about her
judgment raised by rival Bernie Sanders on Monday while digging
deep into her years of governing experience.
At a CNN town hall meeting, Sanders argued that his own
judgment, not Clinton's experience, is the most crucial quality
for the next commander-in-chief. Clinton, in response, evoked
President Barack Obama, saying when he selected her to be
secretary of state he gave approval to her judgment.
"You have to have somebody who is a proven, proven fighter,"
Clinton said.
Anxious to put down a threat from the democratic socialist,
Clinton faced the challenge of convincing Democratic voters not
to be swayed by Sanders' populist rhetoric and to stick with her
despite a clamor for candidates outside the political
establishment.
The town hall at Drake University lacked the feel of a
normal debate. It featured separate appearances by Sanders,
former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley and Clinton and all
three took audience questions at the event.
Clinton was more animated than usual, raising her voice to
make points, and Sanders made the audience laugh with some
jokes. The overall tone was polite, in contrast to a more
rancorous fourth debate between the three last week.
COMPARISON ON VOTING RECORD
Sanders cited Clinton's 2002 Senate vote to authorize the
Iraq war and her prior support for the Canada-to-Texas Keystone
Pipeline as evidence that her experience is misguided. Clinton
has shifted her position on both issues, while Sanders opposed
both from the start.
"Experience is important but judgment is also important," he
said.
Sanders also defended his call for raising taxes to fund a
"Medicare-for-all" program, U.S. infrastructure and tuition-free
college education.
"We will raise taxes. Yes, we will," said Sanders, a Vermont
senator. But he said the money would actually save money for
families because they would no longer pay health insurance
premiums.
Clinton has been making the case that her time as secretary
of state and a senator from New York, make her more experienced.
But on the town hall stage on Monday, she pushed back at
Sanders' judgment argument by evoking Obama, who remains popular
with Democratic voters and was critical of her Iraq War vote
when the two competed in 2008.
" ended up asking me to be secretary of state,"
Clinton said. "It was because he trusted my judgment and we
worked side by side over those four years."
Clinton, who lost the Democratic primary to Obama in 2008,
was for months the clear front-runner to be the party's nominee
this time around, but opinion polls have showed a surge of
support for Sanders in recent weeks.
She argues that while Sanders' goals on issues such as
social inequality are laudable, some are unobtainable and he
lacks the experience to tackle a wide range of issues.
"When you're in the White House you cannot pick the issues
you want to work on, you've got to be ready to take on every
issue that comes your way, including those you cannot predict,"
Clinton told the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines on
Monday.
Clinton also went to great lengths at the town hall to
criticize Republican front-runner Donald Trump, particularly for
insulting minorities. "He started with Mexicans, he's now with
Muslims," she said.
Clinton got some much-needed praise from President Obama in
a Politico interview published on Monday, exactly a week before
Iowans hold the nation's first nominating contest for the
November 8 election.
While never explicitly criticizing Sanders, whose campaign
is focused on pledges to redress social inequality and contain
Wall Street excesses, Obama praised Clinton's experience and
suggested several times that Clinton's messages are grounded in
realism.
"(S)he's extraordinarily experienced - and, you know, wicked
smart and knows every policy inside and out - (and) sometimes
(that) could make her more cautious, and her campaign more prose
than poetry," Obama said.
(Editing by Mary Milliken)