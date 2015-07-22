By Emily Flitter and Grant Smith
| NEW YORK, July 22
NEW YORK, July 22 She's thrived through two
decades of elections; he's blown his competitors out of the
water in a few short years on the scene.
Now the two digital strategy gurus are facing off on
opposite sides of the 2016 presidential race, as Republicans get
serious about closing a digital strategy gap with Democrats that
cost them dearly in the last election.
Campaign disclosures filed last week revealed the two
biggest players so far in shaping the increasingly high-powered
analytical tools used to tailor messages to donors and voters -
a bigger priority than ever for candidates.
On the Democratic side is Andrew Bleeker, a 30-year-old
wunderkind who founded the digital consulting firm Bully Pulpit
Interactive after whipping up President Barack Obama's digital
outreach strategy for his second presidential run in 2012.
Bleeker cut his teeth in a low-level role on Secretary of
State John Kerry's unsuccessful run in 2004, worked on Obama's
2008 campaign, and is now playing a leading role in Hillary
Clinton's digital campaign.
The leading guru for the packed field of Republican runners
is Becki Donatelli, 61, who began her career working on Ronald
Reagan's 1976 bid for the Republican presidential nomination and
who says she was first person to raise political donations on
the Internet. The veteran strategist helped sweep several
Republican senators into office in 2014, including Iowa's Joni
Ernst and Arkansas' Tom Cotton.
The campaign of Democratic front-runner Clinton has paid
Bully Pulpit $1.4 million, while four Republicans - the senators
Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham - have paid
Campaign Solutions a combined $1.7 million. It's not clear
exactly what services the candidates are receiving.
For the first time, Democrats and Republicans are agreed on
the importance of good digital strategy and they are investing
in it earlier and more heavily than ever.
Since failing to win the presidency in 2012, activists from
the conservative Tea Party and the Republican establishment have
been talking frankly about where they went wrong.
Obama - building on a strong digital strategy that helped
mobilize supporters and voters in his 2008 victory - deployed a
complex system for the 2012 race to determine which voters
needed the most attention and how to reach them.
Republicans, meanwhile, including those running former
Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's presidential campaign, were
still sending out volunteers to knock on doors in neighborhoods
they barely understood. They blasted out mass emails with little
heed to the sensibilities of their recipients and spent tens of
millions on one-size-fits-all television ads, political
strategists say.
HIGHER LEVEL
Now they know that sending mass emails, composing witty
tweets or getting Facebook users to click "like" on a post is
far from sufficient. Through people like Donatelli, they're
ready to square off with Democrats on a higher level.
The most sophisticated operations now use a combination of
psychological profiling and data management to talk to people on
in highly personal ways. Much of their ammunition for doing so
comes from people's preferences expressed on social media.
Remember that last Facebook quiz, the innocent time-waster
during a ten-minute office break? It promised to determine your
likeness to characters on the cast of a sitcom, or perhaps your
dating proclivities.
It also had another purpose: to gather personality data that
could be sold to marketing and digital strategy companies.
"Not only do we know now that Joe is a plumber, we know he
has a personality that responds to fear-based advertising," said
Barry Bennett, who is managing Republican Ben Carson's
presidential campaign.
Strategists use the wealth of information to come up with
highly precise ways to talk to people. Some of the ads that pop
up in the margins of their favorite websites, for instance, are
now designed just for them.
The goal is twofold: To raise money and to get people to
show up at the polls. Increasing voter turnout for a candidate
by just a few percentage points can flip an entire election.
The strategists are also responsible for assessing how
people felt about the messages in the ads and whether they were
influenced by them.
Donatelli's latest work involves designing targeted ads
using psychological profiles created by London-based firm
Cambridge Analytica based on tens of thousands of phone
interviews. The firm's staff includes people with PhD.s in
physics and is owned by the Ted Cruz mega-donor Robert Mercer.
Donatelli said her firm maintained strict firewalls between
the teams devoted to each of the candidates to avoid any
information leaks that could give one an advantage.
Bleeker declined to be interviewed for this story.
Though Bleeker and Donatelli may seem like opposites - the
Millennial versus the seasoned insider - they have much in
common. Both are constantly on the lookout for new technology
and aren't inclined to scrimp, according to media interviews
they've given.
They're the cream of a very small crop of strategists
competing in a field so narrow they sometimes cross paths
working for non-political clients.
Donatelli told Reuters last week her firm's longevity had
its advantages: "We've been around long enough to see trends
come and go," she said. "We have a healthy skepticism and a
really healthy desire to try new things."
(Reporting By Emily Flitter and Grant Smith; editing by Stuart
Grudgings)