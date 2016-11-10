Nov 10 President-elect Donald Trump's advisers are considering JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon for the post of Treasury Secretary, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

One of the people said Dimon was not interested in the role, according to the report. (cnb.cx/2fUNeEo)

