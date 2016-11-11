WASHINGTON Nov 11 When Jeb Hensarling, the
Republican chair of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee,
released legislation this summer to weaken the major financial
law known as Dodd-Frank, many said it was a prêt-a-porter plan
that his party's nominee, Donald Trump, could easily adopt.
Now that Trump is president-elect, he appears to be doing
just that.
Language about financial services posted on the Trump
transition website, www.greatagain.gov, echoes the tone of
Hensarling's bill, known as the CHOICE Act.
It calls Dodd-Frank, passed in the wake of the 2007-09
financial crisis and recession, as "a sprawling and complex
piece of legislation that has unleashed hundreds of new rules
and several new bureaucratic agencies" and promises to dismantle
and replace it with "new policies to encourage economic growth
and job creation."
Hensarling's legislation, which his committee approved in
September, also takes a replacement approach.
The Texas Republican had unveiled his proposal in Trump's
hometown of New York in June, and then met with the businessman
later in the day. At the same time, Hensarling was mentioned as
a possible Treasury secretary by Trump's team. He has said he is
not pursuing a Cabinet position.
"The CHOICE Act accurately reflects the priorities that
President Trump has placed on the Dodd-Frank problem," said J.W.
Verret, an associate professor at the George Mason University
Antonin Scalia Law School and financial regulation expert.
Verret regularly meets with and briefs members of Congress and
the Securities and Exchange Commission on financial regulation.
I think it is a great blueprint for everything that he has
promised," said Verret, a former Republican congressional
staffer.
The Hensarling blueprint would primarily allow banks to
choose between complying with Dodd-Frank or meeting tougher
capital requirements - primarily to maintain a ratio of tangible
equity to leverage exposure of 10 percent.
It would also reorganize the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau, throw out the Volcker Rule restricting banks from making
speculative investments and eliminate the authority of the
Financial Stability Oversight Council to designate non-banks as
"systemically important."
It also differs from the Dodd-Frank legislation in the way
it treats insolvent banks. Hensarling says his approach will
prevent taxpayer dollars from being used to bail out failed
institutions.
Alongside Obamacare, Dodd-Frank is considered one of
Democratic President Barack Obama's signature domestic policies.
The most senior Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee,
Sherrod Brown, has been a vocal defender of it, as has liberal
firebrand Senator Elizabeth Warren. That means a Dodd-Frank
revamp could stall in one chamber of Congress. Senate rules
allow a single member to block a bill from proceeding to a vote.
Trump said last May that he would dismantle Dodd-Frank,
primarily because the law makes it hard for banks to loan money.
But few have called for total demolition of it, with bank
industry sources privately saying they would like to see an
easing of Dodd-Frank rules.
Trump campaign adviser Anthony Scaramucci, a Wall Street
financier, said this week that the administration will review
the law and "the worst anti-business parts of it will be
gutted."
Verret said he believes some components of the CHOICE Act
will appeal to the populist anger felt by Tea Party members and
Trump supporters toward big banks.
One such provision, he said, would place limits on how
central banks can lend to financial institutions in times of
crisis, an in effort to prevent future bailouts.
This kind of reform, he added, appeals "to both populists
and free market thinkers at the same time."
