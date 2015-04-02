(Adds comment from Walker group, source familiar with Clinton's
office)
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, April 2 Hillaryclinton.org bears the
likely Democratic presidential candidate's name, but she would
not want supporters to go there: some cyber security experts
said this week the site contains malicious software.
The site is registered, not to Clinton, but to an
administrator in the Cayman Islands. Its existence underscores
the challenge 2016 U.S. presidential hopefuls will face in
trying to control their digital brands, more important than ever
before as voters increasingly turn to the Internet to learn more
about candidates.
An examination by Reuters of domains including the full
names of eight Republican and four Democratic hopefuls, ending
in .com, .org, .net and .info, showed that only a few of those
sites appear to be under the control of the candidates.
The rest are seemingly owned by a hodgepodge of buyers -
from self-declared fans of the candidates to anonymous
registrants who have "parked" the domains - that is to say owned
but unused - for undisclosed reasons.
"Welcome to the Wild Wild West of the Internet," said
Patrick Peterson, the chief executive of cyber safety company
Agari.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz learned that the hard way last week
when he became the first major Republican contender to announce
his bid for the presidency. Tedcruz.com, whose owner is
anonymous, immediately attracted increased attention but for the
wrong reasons: its pro-Obama, pro-immigration reform message.
The real Cruz has vowed to fight President Barack Obama's
immigration reforms.
Several experts, including from Trend Micro and TrustedSec,
who reviewed the hillaryclinton.org site at the request of
Reuters said it contained malware that could infect users'
computers or phish for personal information. Kevin Epstein, a
vice president at cyber security company Proofpoint, said the
site had "classic domain-squatting drive-by download malware."
The owner of hillaryclinton.org did not respond to a request
for comment.
A source familiar with Clinton's office said she values
using "innovative ways on digital platforms" to communicate
should she run for the presidency. "But that doesn't mean that
this kind of thing isn't going to happen from time to time, as
we've seen with others in recent weeks."
UNEVEN RESPONSE
The success of various campaigns in protecting their digital
brands has been wildly uneven.
Republican Scott Walker, for example, appears to have
control of scottwalker.com and scottwalker.org. That puts the
Wisconsin governor at the top of the heap among the candidates
and sites examined by Reuters.
Data suggest that he picked up scottwalker.com in 2012 from
a seller in Alabama, the same year he faced a recall election.
Matt Oczkowski, the digital director of Friends of Scott
Walker, said the Walker campaign group bought the domain name
"to make sure that we can control that content flow that comes
out under our brand."
In contrast, chrischristie.com belongs to a computer
programmer in Milwaukee, not his more famous namesake, the
Republican New Jersey governor. And chrischristie.net shows the
photo of a Chris L. Christie, who identifies himself as a
mortgage planning specialist.
One problem across parties and candidates is the near
infinite number of domain names available once hyphens, dots,
election years and other terms are added to site names.
Still, there are ways for candidates to help divert traffic
away from sites they don't own. Campaigns can use various tools,
collectively called search engine optimization, to push real
sites higher in search results.
The problem is that people who are interested in a candidate
will often direct navigate, said Josh Bourne, the president of
the Coalition Against Domain Name Abuse, a group that fights
against so-called cybersquatting.
That means some people will simply type what they think is
the likely address for a candidate site directly into their
browser window. That makes them more likely to stumble onto a
website not operated by a particular campaign.
The websites votehillary.com, votejeb.com and votewalker.com
all redirect to the same website, which is owned by Boca Raton
orthodontist Larry Kawa, a Republican who says he owns thousands
of domain names across the political spectrum.
Kawa is reselling a number of political domains, available
for prices from a few hundred to thousands of dollars.
"It started out really just as a hobby," he said. "Political
domains are my one kick."
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Jim Finkle, editing by Ross
Colvin)