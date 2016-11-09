BRIEF-Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc says Q1 net income rises 11 pct
* Reports 11 percent growth in net income for Q1 to 2.3 billion pesos
(Repeats to additional subscribers)
BRUSSELS Nov 9 The European Central Bank must be calmer than the market after volatility following Donald Trump's election as U.S. president, ECB executive board member Peter Praet said on Wednesday.
Praet told reporters before a speech on monetary policy and the euro zone banking system that it was too early to react to Trump's victory.
"Usually what we do is look through volatility of course for the first days so we have to be a bit patient and see how things evolve. All communications on monetary policy will not change now as a result. We have to be calm, calmer than the markets," he said.
During his speech, Praet added the ECB would need to keep its "a very substantial amount of monetary support" to bring inflation back to target. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels, writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt)
* Reports 11 percent growth in net income for Q1 to 2.3 billion pesos
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said on Tuesday that there was no change in the government's stance that Tokyo would carefully watch the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's operations.