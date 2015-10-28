(Adds comment from Carson spokesman)
By Steve Holland
BOULDER, Colo. Oct 28 Seasoned U.S. politicians
trailing Donald Trump and Ben Carson for the Republican
presidential nomination are eager to shift the campaign focus to
the economy and policy in Wednesday's debate and expose what
they see as weaknesses in the two front-runners.
Jeb Bush and other candidates are trying to turn the tide in
a campaign that is dominated so far by provocative rhetoric that
has played to the strengths of Trump, a bombastic reality
television star and developer, and Carson, a soft-spoken surgeon
who has been gaining support in opinion polls.
The two-hour debate, moderated in Boulder, Colorado, by
business network CNBC, will begin at 8 p.m. EDT/0000 GMT
Wednesday.
With Trump and Carson holding a firm grip on the race in
polls of likely Republican voters for the November 2016
election, the forum comes at an increasingly perilous time for
lower-ranking candidates.
Former Florida Governor Bush, former Hewlett-Packard CEO
Carly Fiorina, Ohio Governor John Kasich, former Arkansas
Governor Mike Huckabee and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie
are under pressure to shake up a race for the party's nomination
that so far is tilting away from them with the first voting to
take place in little more than three months.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Florida Senator Marco Rubio also
need solid performances to build on recent momentum.
Officials from several rival campaigns said they believe the
debate could help make Trump and Carson less popular if they are
shown to lack knowledge of the intricacies of policy.
"If they run this thing well and push people to see if
they're smart on the economy and job creation and how fiscal
restraint fits into that, you could finally start separating the
sheep from the goats on an important issue," said an official in
the campaign of one of the Republicans vying against Trump.
Republican strategist Kevin Madden said the debate could
pose a test for Trump and Carson.
"It requires them to no longer just glide by on attributes
like being new and bold," said Madden, a former top aide to 2012
Republican nominee Mitt Romney.
Carson set the table for a debate about the future of
sacrosanct entitlement programs by telling "Fox News Sunday" he
would use health savings accounts as an alternative to popular
Medicare and Medicaid health programs for the poor and elderly.
Trump, suddenly behind Carson in some polls, went on the
attack on MSNBC's "Morning Joe", saying he did not think Carson
would get away with "abolishing Medicare," which Carson denied
he would do.
In Westerville, Ohio, on Monday, Kasich signaled he would
take a tougher tone with Trump and Carson.
"I want you to know I'm fed up. I'm sick and tired of
listening to this nonsense and I'm going to have to call it like
it is in this race," he said.
A Trump aide said the billionaire would be well-prepared to
respond to attacks at the debate.
Carson's debate approach "is unchanged from before the
recent polls and perceived attacks from Mr. Trump," Doug Watts,
a Carson spokesman, wrote in an email, adding that Carson would
speak about his "general approach" to economic policy and will
release more detailed plans later in the fall.
Without mentioning Trump or Carson specifically, the
campaign of Huckabee, who has offered a detailed "fair tax"
plan, said the debate will require candidates to go beyond
talking points.
"All of them as a whole are going to have to give more than
just the topline bullet points of their economic policies," said
Huckabee spokeswoman Alice Stewart.
Trump frequently touts the business experience that made him
a billionaire as reason enough why a President Trump would
create a stronger economy.
He released a tax reform plan in September that would lower
tax rates for all Americans and would pay for the loss of tax
revenue by eliminating tax deductions and corporate loopholes.
The non-partisan Tax Foundation said it would reduce tax
revenues by $10.14 trillion over the next decade when accounting
for economic growth from increases in the supply of labor and
capital.
Carson has proposed all Americans pay a flat tax of 10
percent on income based on the biblical notion of tithing. He
would eliminate individual and corporate tax loopholes. He has
said his proposal would be revenue neutral for the federal
budget.
Bush has been active in taking on Trump, and an aide said he
plans to do so in Boulder.
Bush may have little choice.
"Jeb is trailing in the polls, he's got nothing to lose,"
said David Yepsen, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy
Institute at Southern Illinois University.
