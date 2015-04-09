NEW YORK, April 9 A Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate pledged on Thursday to swear off all campaign donations from Wall Street, the latest example of rising criticism of big banks within the party.

Representative Donna Edwards, who is vying for the Democratic nomination in the 2016 Maryland Senate race along with fellow Representative Chris Van Hollen, said she was "outraged" by a report in Reuters that major Wall Street banks had met to discuss ways to urge Democrats such as Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren to soften their tone against financial sector.

"Wall Street won't be happy until Democrats stop listening to progressives like me and Elizabeth Warren - and instead carry out orders from the biggest banks in the world," Edwards wrote in a campaign announcement that slammed "massive Wall Street corporations" that she said had crashed the U.S. economy during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Edwards urged Van Hollen, who is the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee, to also forgo Wall Street donations.

The announcement is a victory for the advocacy group Democracy for America, which was founded by former Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean, who lost a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination to John Kerry in 2004. The group has been lobbying candidates to forswear Wall Street donations. (Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Caren Bohan and Howard Goller)