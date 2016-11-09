People walk by a video monitor displaying the election returns of the 2016 presidential election along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S November 8, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

NEW YORK Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is leading Democratic rival Hillary Clinton by 13 Electoral College votes, as of 11:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (0415 GMT on Wednesday), according to media reports.

Clinton has 209 Electoral College votes; Trump has won 222 votes. There are 538 Electoral College votes allotted to the 50 states and the District of Columbia. It takes 270 votes to win.

Thirty-nine states have been called so far. Clinton has won 17 states to Trump's 22, plus Trump won at least four Electoral Votes in Nebraska.

In Nebraska and Maine, the candidate with the most popular votes is awarded two Electoral College votes, plus one vote for the winner of each Congressional District. Maine has two districts and Nebraska has three districts.

As of 11:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (0415 GMT on Wednesday):

Candidate Electoral

Votes

Trump 222

Clinton 209

State-by-state results:

State Polls close Projected Electoral

(EST) winner votes

Alabama 8 p.m. Trump 9

Alaska 12 a.m. 3

Arizona 9 p.m. 11

Arkansas 8:30 p.m. Trump 6

California 11 p.m. Clinton 55

Colorado 9 p.m. Clinton 9

Connecticut 8 p.m. Clinton 7

Delaware 8 p.m. Clinton 3

Florida 8 p.m. Trump 29

Georgia 7 p.m. 16

Hawaii 11 p.m. Clinton 4

Idaho 11 p.m. Trump 4

Illinois 8 p.m. Clinton 20

Indiana 7 p.m. Trump 11

Iowa 10 p.m. 6

Kansas 9 p.m. Trump 6

Kentucky 7 p.m. Trump 8

Louisiana 9 p.m. Trump 8

Maine 8 p.m. 4

Maryland 8 p.m. Clinton 10

Massachusetts 8 p.m. Clinton 11

Michigan 9 p.m. 16

Minnesota 9 p.m. 10

Mississippi 8 p.m. Trump 6

Missouri 8 p.m. Trump 10

Montana 10 p.m. Trump 3

Nebraska 9 p.m. Trump 4

Nevada 10 p.m. 6

New Hampshire 7 p.m. 4

New Jersey 8 p.m. Clinton 14

New Mexico 9 p.m. Clinton 5

New York 9 p.m. Clinton 29

North 7:30 p.m. Trump 15

Carolina

North Dakota 11 p.m. Trump 3

Ohio 7:30 p.m. Trump 18

Oklahoma 8 p.m. Trump 7

Oregon 11 p.m. Clinton 7

Pennsylvania 8 p.m. 20

Rhode Island 8 p.m. Clinton 4

South 7 p.m. Trump 9

Carolina

South Dakota 9 p.m. Trump 3

Tennessee 8 p.m. Trump 11

Texas 9 p.m. Trump 38

Utah 10 p.m. Trump 6

Vermont 7 p.m. Clinton 3

Virginia 7 p.m. Clinton 13

Washington 11 p.m. Clinton 12

Washington DC 8 p.m. Clinton 3

West Virginia 7:30 p.m. Trump 5

Wisconsin 9 p.m. 10

Wyoming 9 p.m. Trump 3