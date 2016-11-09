By Grant Smith
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is leading Democratic rival Hillary Clinton by 13 Electoral College votes, as of 11:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (0415 GMT on Wednesday), according to media reports.
Clinton has 209 Electoral College votes; Trump has won 222 votes. There are 538 Electoral College votes allotted to the 50 states and the District of Columbia. It takes 270 votes to win.
Thirty-nine states have been called so far. Clinton has won 17 states to Trump's 22, plus Trump won at least four Electoral Votes in Nebraska.
In Nebraska and Maine, the candidate with the most popular votes is awarded two Electoral College votes, plus one vote for the winner of each Congressional District. Maine has two districts and Nebraska has three districts.
As of 11:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (0415 GMT on Wednesday):
Candidate Electoral
Votes
Trump 222
Clinton 209
State-by-state results:
State Polls close Projected Electoral
(EST) winner votes
Alabama 8 p.m. Trump 9
Alaska 12 a.m. 3
Arizona 9 p.m. 11
Arkansas 8:30 p.m. Trump 6
California 11 p.m. Clinton 55
Colorado 9 p.m. Clinton 9
Connecticut 8 p.m. Clinton 7
Delaware 8 p.m. Clinton 3
Florida 8 p.m. Trump 29
Georgia 7 p.m. 16
Hawaii 11 p.m. Clinton 4
Idaho 11 p.m. Trump 4
Illinois 8 p.m. Clinton 20
Indiana 7 p.m. Trump 11
Iowa 10 p.m. 6
Kansas 9 p.m. Trump 6
Kentucky 7 p.m. Trump 8
Louisiana 9 p.m. Trump 8
Maine 8 p.m. 4
Maryland 8 p.m. Clinton 10
Massachusetts 8 p.m. Clinton 11
Michigan 9 p.m. 16
Minnesota 9 p.m. 10
Mississippi 8 p.m. Trump 6
Missouri 8 p.m. Trump 10
Montana 10 p.m. Trump 3
Nebraska 9 p.m. Trump 4
Nevada 10 p.m. 6
New Hampshire 7 p.m. 4
New Jersey 8 p.m. Clinton 14
New Mexico 9 p.m. Clinton 5
New York 9 p.m. Clinton 29
North 7:30 p.m. Trump 15
Carolina
North Dakota 11 p.m. Trump 3
Ohio 7:30 p.m. Trump 18
Oklahoma 8 p.m. Trump 7
Oregon 11 p.m. Clinton 7
Pennsylvania 8 p.m. 20
Rhode Island 8 p.m. Clinton 4
South 7 p.m. Trump 9
Carolina
South Dakota 9 p.m. Trump 3
Tennessee 8 p.m. Trump 11
Texas 9 p.m. Trump 38
Utah 10 p.m. Trump 6
Vermont 7 p.m. Clinton 3
Virginia 7 p.m. Clinton 13
Washington 11 p.m. Clinton 12
Washington DC 8 p.m. Clinton 3
West Virginia 7:30 p.m. Trump 5
Wisconsin 9 p.m. 10
Wyoming 9 p.m. Trump 3