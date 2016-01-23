NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Jan 23 The Des Moines
Register, the largest newspaper in the state that will cast the
first votes for U.S. presidential nominees in nine days, gave
its coveted endorsement on Saturday to Republican Marco Rubio
and Democrat Hillary Clinton, it announced on Saturday.
While the endorsements from the newspaper have the potential
to boost a candidate, they often do not predict success in
Iowa's distinctive, time-consuming caucus system of picking
nominees, which involves voters meeting in public places to
discuss their preferences.
Since beginning the practice in 1988, only three of the
nine candidates the newspaper has endorsed have left the state
with the most votes.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen and Dustin Volz; Editing by Sandra
Maler)