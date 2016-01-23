(Add bylines, details and background)
By Jonathan Allen and Dustin Volz
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Jan 23 The Des Moines
Register, the largest newspaper in the state that will cast the
first votes for U.S. presidential nominees in nine days, gave
its coveted endorsement on Saturday to Republican Marco Rubio
and Democrat Hillary Clinton, it announced on Saturday.
The newspaper's board said it was impressed by Clinton's
"knowledge and experience" and that it had picked Rubio because
the Florida senator represented the Republican party's "best
hope" in the November 2016 presidential race.
While the endorsements from the newspaper have the potential
to boost a candidate, they often do not predict success in
Iowa's distinctive, time-consuming caucus system of picking
nominees, which involves voters meeting in public places to
discuss their preferences.
Since beginning the practice in 1988, only three of the nine
candidates the newspaper has endorsed have left the state with
the most votes.
"It's certainly not a prediction," Amalie Nash, the paper's
executive editor, said in an interview before the announcement.
"We normally we do talk about viability, but it's certainly not
a major factor."
Nash and the board's five other members had all the leading
Democratic and Republican candidates in for interviews except
for the current Republican front-runners, Senator Ted Cruz and
the businessman Donald Trump, who declined their invitations,
the paper said.
The board put emphasis on whether the candidates had the
potential to heal the partisan divide that has become a hallmark
of Washington politics and their plans for defusing the threat
to Americans from the militant Islamist group Islamic State,
Nash said.
Rubio, the paper said, held the "potential to chart a new
direction for the party, and perhaps the nation, with his
message of restoring the American dream."
Noting the presidency is "not an entry-level position," the
Register praised Clinton as an "outstanding candidate" deserving
of the Democratic nomination.
"No other candidate can match the depth or breadth of her
knowledge and experience," it said.
The Register previously endorsed Clinton during her 2008
presidential run, saying she was distinguished by her "readiness
to lead." Barack Obama ultimately won the Iowa caucus and
Clinton finished third behind John Edwards.
The paper endorsed Senator John McCain on the Republican
side that year. He came in fourth in Iowa but went on to become
the party's nominee before losing the general election to
Obama.
An endorsement for Trump had seemed unlikely after the paper
published a withering editorial last July calling on him to end
his "bloviating side show" and drop out of the election.
Winners of the Iowa caucuses, due to be held on Feb. 1 this
year, do not always go on to become their party's standard
bearer in the November general election.
"Iowa's role isn't to pick the eventual nominee," Nash, the
Register's executive editor, said. "It's to winnow the field."
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen and Dustin Volz; Editing by Sandra
