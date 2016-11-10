(Adds quotes)
BERLIN Nov 10 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker called on Thursday for clarity from Donald
Trump on issues such as global trade, climate policy and future
relations with NATO allies following his U.S. victory in the
presidential election.
During the election campaign, Trump, a billionaire
businessman who has never held public office, strongly
criticised free trade, NATO and policies designed to halt global
warming, rattling Washington's allies and trade partners.
"We would like to know how things will proceed with global
trade policy," Juncker said at a business event in Berlin.
"We would like to know what intentions he has regarding the
(NATO) alliance. We must know what climate policies he intends
to pursue. This must be cleared up in the next few months."
Juncker said he did not expect the trade deal between the
United States and the European Union, currently being
negotiated, to be finalised this year as previously planned.
"The trade deal with the United States, I do not view that
as something that would happen in the next two years," he said.
Juncker, speaking in the German capital, also said on
Thursday the EU's Stability and Growth Pact which sets rules on
reducing public debt and budget deficits had to be flexible.
"Flexibility does not mean a departure for stability but an
intelligent application of our common system of rules," he said.
Juncker said he understood Italy's position after the
Commission forecast on Wednesday that Rome would break EU rules
on budget deficit and public debt reduction this year and next.
Rome says the higher structural deficit is due to
extraordinary spending on migration and post-earthquake
reconstruction.
Juncker had said on Wednesday that the Commission must judge
a country according to its problems and that in this situation
the EU's place was "at Italy's side and not against it".
Juncker urged restraint in criticism of the European Central
Bank's monetary policy and accused German politicians - many of
whom frequently make verbal attacks on the bank's ultra-loose
monetary policy - of applying double standards.
Juncker said former German finance minister Theo Waigel had
in the 1990s told other EU states not to criticise the bank.
"Now, the European Central Bank is not exactly doing what
many Germans want and now criticism of the ECB is allowed,"
Juncker said. "I'm in favour of discussing monetary policy in an
argumentative manner, but this cannot happen depending on how
one feels. This has to be consistent."
Addressing the rise of euroscepticism across the EU that was
highlighted by Britain's vote in June to leave the bloc, Juncker
said the European Commission had in the past "stuck its nose"
into too many details of people's lives.
"There is now a draft for an EU directive, which I stopped,
about the height of heels of female hairdressers all over
Europe," Juncker said. "So I stopped that and now I have a row
with the European labour unions."
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers, Michael Nienaber and Andreas
Rinke; Editing by Gareth Jones)