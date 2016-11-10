BERLIN Nov 10 Europe must give U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump a chance to continue the
transatlantic partnership and the Republican's first remarks
after his election victory were "at least wise", European
Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Thursday.
"Of course we're disappointed and surprised by the outcome,
but we have to accept this," Oettinger told German broadcaster
Deutschlandfunk.
He added Europe should give Trump and his "hopefully
professional team" a chance to continue the transatlantic
partnership based on shared values.
The German commissioner said the U.S. election campaign had
been characterised by fierce rhetoric, lack of respect and lies.
"Now we have to see if there'll be a fresh start and the
first remarks by Trump were at least wise," he added.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Nick Macfie)