BRIEF-Kina Securities says signed trade finance agreement with ADB
* Kina Securities and Asian Development Bank (ADB) sign first trade finance agreement in Papua New Guinea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Nov 10 Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz said he would not bail out a U.S. bank if it were on the verge of collapsing.
"I would not bail them out," Cruz said, speaking at Tuesday night's Republican primary debate in Milwaukee hosted by Fox Business Network.
Cruz said that instead of bailing out a bank, he would change monetary policy at the U.S. Federal Reserve, including instituting a gold standard. (Reporting by Ginger Gibson and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Kina Securities and Asian Development Bank (ADB) sign first trade finance agreement in Papua New Guinea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly group's revenue increased by 122.6 percent to 164.9 million rgt