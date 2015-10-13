(Adds details and background)
By Ginger Gibson
WASHINGTON Oct 13 U.S. Republican Carly
Fiorina's campaign has raised $6.8 million since July, the
campaign said on Tuesday - nearly quintupling the cash raised
from her second quarter filings.
Before two standout performances in the Republican debates,
Fiorina, a former Hewlett Packard chief executive, had struggled
during the spring to round up enough cash to stay in the race.
She had spent months languishing at the bottom of the polls,
but has since moved into second or third position in most
surveys, thanks in part to her highly praised willingness to
take on Republican front-runner Donald Trump.
Although Fiorina's fundraising haul has greatly improved -
she raised just $1.4 million for her campaign and $4.8 million
for her Super PAC, CARLY for America, between May and June - she
remains far behind some of her Republican rivals.
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who now trails Fiorina in
the polls, brought in more than $100 million in the first half
the year. While Republican Ben Carson, a fellow political
"outsider" who remains ahead of Fiorina in most polls, reported
a third-quarter haul of more than $20 million.
Fiorina has $5.5 million in cash remaining going into the
last three months of the year, her spokeswoman, Sarah Isgur
Flores, said in a tweet thanking supporters.
As the campaign moves closer to seeing votes cast in the
early primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire, candidates will
begin spending more heavily for television advertising and voter
outreach. Cash-flush contenders like Bush will be able to flood
the airwaves in the crucial early states, and some have already
begun reserving airtime in key regions.
Fiorina's surge in the polls after the last debate and her
position as an outsider who has never held public office before
have helped her to save much of her campaign cash. But if the
other candidates begin spending more heavily, Fiorina will
likely to be forced to respond - and being at the top of the
pack makes her a more likely target.
(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Additional reporting Alana Wise;
Editing by Sandra Maler)