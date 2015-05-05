WASHINGTON May 5 Republican U.S. presidential
candidate Carly Fiorina is defending her record as a corporate
executive after a critic took over a website with her name on it
to highlight job losses at Hewlett-Packard Co while she
served as CEO.
Fiorina, who announced her candidacy on Monday in the 2016
race, said she would run on her record at Hewlett-Packard, but
added in reference to the carlyfiorina.org website: "Obviously,
would I have preferred that we bought up every conceivable
domain name? Yes."
Visitors to carlyfiorina.org came across the message, "Carly
Fiorina failed to register this domain. So I'm using it to tell
you how many people she laid off at Hewlett-Packard."
The website showed sad-face emoticons to symbolize what it
said were 30,000 job losses at the tech company for which she
served as chief executive from 1999 to 2005.
"When you managed through a technology recession, every
technology company - every one - laid people off. It's a
terrible decision to have to make," Fiorina said in an interview
taped on Monday with Katie Couric of Yahoo News.
"But sometimes there are tough decisions that must be made
to strengthen a company for the long haul, which we clearly
made. ... So it was a tough time I managed through. But we
transformed a company from failing to succeeding," Fiorina
added.
Fiorina said a quote attributed to her on the
carlyfiorina.org website that "I wish I would have done them all
faster" was taken out of context, and that when she decided to
fire an executive "a lot of people came up to me and said, 'I
wish you'd done that sooner.'"
She also gave her account of her departure from
Hewlett-Packard as the company dealt with a $19 billion merger
with then-rival computer maker Compaq.
"I was fired in a boardroom brawl over a two-week period at
Hewlett-Packard because we had board members who were leaking
confidential information," Fiorina said. " ... I know that when
you're leading - which means you're challenging the status quo -
you're going to make some enemies along the way. I made some
enemies in the boardroom. I'm not embarrassed by it."
(Reporting by Will Dunham; editing by Andrew Hay)