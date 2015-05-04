(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Alistair Bell and Bill Trott
WASHINGTON May 4 Former Hewlett-Packard Co
Chief Executive Carly Fiorina on Monday announced she is
running for president, and took a shot at Democratic
front-runner Hillary Clinton, who she said represents a
political class that Americans are "disgusted" with.
Once one of the most powerful women in American business,
Fiorina registers near the bottom of polls of the dozen or so
Republican hopefuls and has never held public office.
She is positioning herself as an outsider with real-life
experience earned through years in the corporate world.
Fiorina, 60, said the former first lady and her husband,
former President Bill Clinton, belong to an out-of-touch
political elite.
"She reminds people that there is a huge disconnect between
that political class and the hopes and concerns of hard-working
Americans everywhere," she told reporters on a conference call.
"I see that disconnect everywhere I go. I see people just
disgusted, honestly, with the way the playing field is tilted
against them, the disconnect between what they're thinking about
and what they perceive people in Washington are thinking about,"
Fiorina said.
A breast cancer survivor who lost a stepdaughter to drug
addiction, Fiorina is a multimillionaire who has known
adversity.
She was forced to resign from HP in 2005 as the tech company
struggled to digest a $19 billion merger with then-rival
computer maker Compaq.
Around the time of her ouster from HP she was derisively
dubbed the "anti-Steve Jobs" by one respected tech news website,
though the Compaq merger was eventually seen as a success.
Fiorina is at the bottom of a Reuters/Ipsos online poll of
actual and possible Republican White House candidates, with less
than 1 percent support.
She has gotten a warm reception at events in the early
voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire but she suffered an
embarrassment on the first day of her campaign when a critic
took over a website with her name in it to highlight job losses
at HP.
Visitors to the carlyfiorina.org site saw the message,
"Carly Fiorina failed to register this domain. So I'm using it
to tell you how many people she laid off at Hewlett-Packard."
The site showed "sad-face" emoticons to symbolize what it
said were 30,000 job losses at the company. Fiorina's real
campaign web site, www.carlyforpresident.com, featured a video
from her about the presidential bid and other messages.
In 2010, Fiorina lost the election for a U.S. Senate seat in
California to Democratic Senator Barbara Boxer, failing to
benefit from a wave of pro-Republican sentiment nationally.
She said on Monday that her first phone call as president
would be to the prime minister of Israel to assure the Jewish
state of America's support.
The second call, she said, would be to the supreme leader of
Iran to warn him of U.S. sanctions unless he allowed unfettered
access for inspectors to Tehran's nuclear program.