Carly Fiorina was so happy to be named U.S. presidential hopeful Ted Cruz's running mate, she broke into song during her acceptance speech. But the chorus that greeted her on social media was anything but complimentary.

Cruz announced at a rally on Wednesday in Indianapolis that the former Chief Executive Officer of Hewlett-Packard would join his ticket. But the unveiling faced scorn on social media after she started to sing while addressing the crowd.

"I know two girls that I just adore," crooned Fiorina, in reference to Cruz's two daughters, Caroline and Catherine. "I'm so happy I can see them more. 'Cuz we travel on the bus all day; we get to play." (here)

Twitter users reacted with bewilderment, mocking Fiorina over her singing.

"Carly Fiorina started singing at a rally where she's named VP by a candidate who ain't getting the nod," tweeted writer and Ebony columnist Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick). "This election is hilarious."

"Fiorina is singing and it's extremely creepy," tweeted Donie O'Sullivan (@donie), the politics lead with news agency Storyful.

"You know this was a joke but then she literally went and sang at the event," tweeted joseito (@go_oat).

After suffering a series of crushing losses to Trump in nominating contests on Tuesday, Cruz praised Fiorina as a principled fighter for conservative values who knew how to create jobs and would be a valuable ally on the campaign trail.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Additional reporting by James Oliphant; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and James Dalgleish)