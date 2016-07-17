CLEVELAND, July 17 The head of the Cleveland
police union on Sunday urged Ohio's governor to declare a state
of emergency and to suspend laws allowing the open carrying of
firearms during the Republican National Convention, after the
shooting of six police officers in Louisiana.
"I don't care what the legal precedent is, I feel strongly
that leadership needs to stand up and defend these police
officers," Steve Loomis, the head of the police union, told
Reuters in an interview at the union's headquarters on Sunday.
The four-day convention is due to begin on Monday.
