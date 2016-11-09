WASHINGTON Nov 9 Ford Motor Co, the
second largest U.S. automaker that has endured scathing
criticism from Donald Trump over its Mexican investments, on
Wednesday vowed to work with the new president-elect.
"We agree with Mr. Trump that it is really important to
unite the country - and we look forward to working together to
support economic growth and jobs," Ford spokeswoman Christin
Baker said. Trump repeatedly said during the campaign that if
elected he would not allow Ford to open a new plant in Mexico
and would slap hefty tariffs taxes on Ford vehicles.
