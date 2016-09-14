(Corrects paragraph 6 to show that Magaziner would remain as
chief executive, not leave, and board would draft succession
plan)
By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK, Sept 14 The Bill, Hillary & Chelsea
Clinton Foundation would spin off its flagship health project
into a "completely independent" charity if Hillary Clinton wins
the U.S. presidency in November, the charity announced on
Wednesday.
The Clinton Health Access Initiative, which has worked to
lower the cost of HIV medicine in sub-Saharan Africa, accounts
for about two thirds of the foundation's expenses, much of that
from foreign sources, according to the foundation's financial
reports.
Bill and Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton's husband and
daughter, would step down from the health project's board and
the project would no longer use the Clinton name and use only
its acronym, CHAI, if the family returns to the White House next
year, the announcement said.
Clinton has defended her family's philanthropic
organizations against accusations by Donald Trump, her
Republican rival, and others that wealthy donors, including
foreigners and corporate leaders, might expect favorable
treatment from the U.S. government. She has said no donor ever
received inappropriate favors, but her staff have said she
recognizes reorganization would be necessary to avoid any
appearance of conflicts of interests.
Other long-time Clinton associates - Bruce Lindsey, Ira
Magaziner and Maggie Williams - would also step down from the
board, and the remaining board members would replace all five in
consultation with global health experts, the charity said.
Magaziner would remain in place as the project's chief
executive, although the board would also draft a "succession
plan" by the end of the year, the announcement said.
"If Secretary Clinton is elected President, the changes
outlined here will be implemented and CHAI would become an
organization completely independent of the Clinton Foundation,"
the statement said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrew
Hay)