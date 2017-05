U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton departs a campaign finance event in New York, New York, U.S. October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday there was no alternative in the U.S. presidential election to backing Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

"Whoever wins the American presidential election - and we hope it's her rather than him, without taking sides, but there isn't even a choice," Hollande said in a speech in Paris.

