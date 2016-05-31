A combination photo shows U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (L) and Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) in Los Angeles, California on May 5, 2016 and in Eugene, Oregon, U.S. on May 6, 2016 respectively. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (L) and Jim Urquhart/File Photos

WASHINGTON Conservative commentator Bill Kristol is considering choosing David French, a staff writer with National Review magazine and a constitutional lawyer, to run as an independent presidential candidate against Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Kristol, editor of the Weekly Standard, has expressed disappointment that Trump has likely secured the Republican nomination and said he has been searching for an alternative candidate.

