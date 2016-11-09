FRANKFURT Nov 9 Europe's largest insurer Allianz expects a long period of uncertainty until Donald Trump's policy as U.S. President emerges, Chief Executive Oliver Baete said.

"With respect to foreign policy Trump is an unknown quantity," Baete said on Wednesday, adding that he expects Trump to use expansive fiscal policy and a protectionist regime with negative effects for the world economy. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)