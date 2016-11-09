FRANKFURT Nov 9 Germany's auto industry
association VDA on Wednesday said it was concerned that the
election of Donald Trump as United States President could hamper
trade and the flow of goods.
The association which represents BMW, Volkswagen
and Daimler said the election campaign
had shown that competition between industrial nations was
becoming tougher.
"It is to be feared that the United States under a new
President, just like China, will mainly focus on their own
economies, at the expense of international trade flows and
relationships," VDA said in a statement on Wednesday.
More protectionism or additional tariffs would damage the
United States as well as its trading partners, VDA said.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)