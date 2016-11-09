UPDATE 2-Coal market oversupply risks grow as producers boost output
* Global coal mkt to see oversupply of 16 mln T in 2017 -analyst
FRANKFURT Nov 9 German chemicals association VCI said it hoped that Donald Trump would continue close political and economic relations between the United States and the European Union once he becomes president.
"We need stable transatlantic cooperation on topics of global importance, such as trade, climate and economic policy," VCI chief Utz Tillmann said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
* Global coal mkt to see oversupply of 16 mln T in 2017 -analyst
SYDNEY, May 16 Elliott Management on Tuesday revised its proposal for an overhaul of BHP Billiton's corporate structure, calling for the mining giant to remain incorporated in Australia.