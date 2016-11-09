FRANKFURT Nov 9 Germany's engineering industry
association warned Donald Trump on Wednesday not to enforce
protectionist trade measures he promised during his presidential
election campaign, saying it would hurt the U.S. economy as well
as German exports.
"If the world's biggest economy follows a protectionist
course, its effects will be felt around the world. We can only
hope that his words are not followed by corresponding deeds,"
VDMA association head Thilo Brodtmann said in a statement.
The United States overtook China last year as Germany's
biggest export market for capital goods, with exports worth
almost 17 billion euros ($19 billion).
($1 = 0.8985 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)