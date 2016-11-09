FRANKFURT Nov 9 Germany's BDI industry association said on Wednesday that there was great uncertainty in the economy after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election and urged him not to pursue an isolationist course.

"The uncertainty in the economy is huge. Donald Trump would be well-advised not to seal off the U.S. economy from the world," said BDI President Ulrich Grillo in a statement.

"Otherwise, uncertainty about the future direction will lead to significant negative effects for the world economy," Grillo said, echoing comments from the VDMA engineering association. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)