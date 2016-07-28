(Adds quotes, details, background)
ASPEN, Colo., July 28 Director of National
Intelligence James Clapper, speaking about the hack of
Democratic Party emails, said on Thursday the U.S. intelligence
community was not ready to "make the call on attribution" as to
who was responsible.
The White House said earlier the FBI had not disclosed any
information about who was behind the hack.
Cyber security experts and U.S. officials said on Monday
there was evidence that Russia engineered the release of
sensitive Democratic Party emails in order to influence the U.S.
presidential election.
The emails were released by the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks
on the eve of the Democratic National Convention, and appeared
to show that the Democratic National Committee favored Hillary
Clinton over her chief rival, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.
Clapper, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, acknowledged
that "there's just a few usual suspects out there" who might be
responsible for the cyber intrusion, suggesting it was the work
of a nation-state rather than an independent hacking group.
"We don't know enough to ascribe motivation," he said. "Was
this just to stir up trouble, or was this ultimately to try to
influence an election? That's a serious proposition."
Russian officials have dismissed the allegations of Moscow's
involvement.
"It is so absurd it borders on total stupidity," said
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "The Americans need to get to
the bottom of what these emails are themselves and find out what
it's all about."
Clapper said comments by Republican presidential nominee
Donald Trump questioning U.S. alliances in Europe and Asia had
rattled foreign intelligence and security officials.
While declining direct comment on Trump's remarks, he said:
"Such statements, such rhetoric are very bothersome to our
foreign interlocutors, our foreign partners. I hear that from
counterparts, intelligence and security colleagues in many other
countries. It is a worry to them, it really is."
(Reporting by Warren Strobel; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing
by Steve Orlofsky and Peter Cooney)