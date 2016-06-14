An illustration picture shows a projection of binary code on a man holding a laptop computer, in an office in Warsaw June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

MOSCOW Russia on Tuesday denied involvement in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee database that U.S. sources said gained access to all opposition research on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

"I completely rule out a possibility that the (Russian) government or the government bodies have been involved in this," Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman told Reuters in Moscow.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Writing by Doina Chiacu in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish)