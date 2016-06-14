Indonesia police detain 141 in gay club raid
JAKARTA Indonesian police have detained 141 men in a raid on what authorities described as a gay prostitution ring run from a club in the north of Jakarta, a police spokesman said on Monday.
MOSCOW Russia on Tuesday denied involvement in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee database that U.S. sources said gained access to all opposition research on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
"I completely rule out a possibility that the (Russian) government or the government bodies have been involved in this," Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman told Reuters in Moscow.
CARACAS Venezuela possesses 5,000 Russian-made MANPADS surface-to-air weapons, according to a military document reviewed by Reuters, the largest known stockpile in Latin America and a source of concern for U.S. officials amid the country's mounting turmoil.