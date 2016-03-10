By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, March 10
About $47 million has been lavished on presidential
candidates and lawmakers and the political action committees
that support them by two dozen of the industry's top managers in
the first 13 months of this election season, according to a
Reuters review of Federal Election Commission filings. (For a
list of the top givers see tmsnrt.rs/1nlPYZv)
Most of the hedge fund support going to Cruz and Clinton has
come from a handful of people out of the two dozen managers
studied.
Robert Mercer, co-chief executive of Renaissance
Technologies, for example, has given $11 million to Keep the
Promise I, a Super PAC that supports Cruz. Mercer is an
enigmatic computer programmer who is a powerful financial force
in conservative politics.
Cruz wants to abolish the tax-collecting Internal Revenue
Service, slash income and payroll taxes and impose a new
"business transfer tax." Cruz's wife, Heidi Cruz, is a Goldman
Sachs executive in Houston.
Clinton's main benefactor is billionaire George Soros, a
long-time patron of Democratic and humanitarian causes and
chairman of Soros Fund Management. Soros alone is responsible
for $7.3 million of the $11.7 million that has gone to Super
PACs and other committees supporting Clinton.
The hedge fund managers' spokespersons either declined to
comment or did not respond to queries from Reuters.
But Whitney Tilson, a hedge fund manager who runs Kase
Capital, said one reason fellow managers are spending more this
election is Donald Trump, the front-runner for the 2016
Republican presidential nomination.
"There are some pretty heated emotions about Donald Trump,"
said Tilson, who plans to support the Democratic Party nominee.
Trump, who says he is self-funding his campaign, supports
closing a loophole that lets some hedge fund managers pay less
than the usual income tax rate on performance fees they get
known as "carried interest." Clinton supports this, too.
The Managed Funds Association, an industry lobbying group,
declined to comment on policy aims under the next president.
BIG MONEY, LITTLE IMPACT
There are other worries, too, about a Trump presidency.
After months of campaigning and debates, Trump's economic and
financial policy positions are still sketchy or unknown.
A Trump presidency could bring "tremendous uncertainty and
instability," said Gregory Wawro, a political science professor
at Columbia University.
Wawro speculated that Trump's popularity with blue-collar
and middle-class voters could prompt the Republican Party to
reassess an approach to taxes and economic issues that has
favored top earners and major corporations in recent years.
The surge of hedge fund donations has had little effect on
the Republican race so far.
Cruz is running well behind Trump while U.S. Senator Marco
Rubio of Florida, who is seen by establishment Republicans as
their best hope to stop Trump winning the nomination, is a
distant third.
Conservative Solutions, a Super PAC that backs Rubio,
received $2.5 million from Paul Singer, the long-time Republican
fundraiser who runs Elliott Management, and another $2.6 million
in contributions from hedge fund manager Kenneth Griffin of
Citadel Investment Group.
Two other Republican candidates with major hedge fund
backing, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former Florida
Governor Jeb Bush, have dropped out of the race.
Christie's Super PAC, America Leads, received about $3
million from Steve Cohen of Point72 Asset Management, while
Right to Rise, a PAC that supports Bush, drew $450,000 in
donations from managers including Citadel's Griffin, David
Tepper of Appaloosa Management and Larry Robbins of Glenview
Capital Management.
In the Democratic race, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has
eschewed donations from Wall Street. He has racked up a string
of wins in early state nominating contests with attacks on Wall
Street and calls for a more equitable distribution of the
country's wealth.
Overall, hedge fund contributions to 2016 presidential
candidates and lawmakers and the PACs supporting them favored
Republicans over Democrats by about 3 to 2.
