FRANKFURT Nov 8 German consumer goods group Henkel, which this year acquired the U.S.-based maker of laundry detergent brand Snuggle, said it was watching the presidential elections closely and was hoping for a stable political outcome.

"We will all stay awake tonight and watch the results to see who will become the next president," Henkel Chief Executive Hans Van Bylen told journalists during an earnings call.

"A stable political environment in the United States is important for us," Van Bylen said, adding that around a fourth of all of Henkel's sales originated in the U.S. and that the country was an overall important growth market.

Henkel bought Sun Products, the maker of Snuggle, for 3.2 billion euros ($3.54 billion) in June, setting it up to become the region's second-biggest player with a roughly 20 percent market share in that segment behind competitor Procter & Gamble .

The German group on Tuesday reported consensus-beating third quarter results, boosted by growing demand in emerging markets.

($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan)