WASHINGTON Nov 10 Aides to President-elect Donald Trump are considering Republican Representative Jeb Hensarling of Texas as a candidate for Treasury secretary, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Hensarling told the Journal on Thursday he would "certainly have the discussion" if the Trump administration came calling.

"But I'm not anticipating the telephone call," Hensarling added. "It is not something I've indicated interest in. It is not something I am pursuing. ... I think I'm in a pretty good position now to advance the cause," he told the Journal. (Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)