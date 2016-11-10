WASHINGTON Nov 10 Aides to President-elect
Donald Trump are considering Republican Representative Jeb
Hensarling of Texas as a candidate for Treasury secretary, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar
with the matter.
Hensarling told the Journal on Thursday he would "certainly
have the discussion" if the Trump administration came calling.
"But I'm not anticipating the telephone call," Hensarling
added. "It is not something I've indicated interest in. It is
not something I am pursuing. ... I think I'm in a pretty good
position now to advance the cause," he told the Journal.
(Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)